‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release outperforms ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’, ‘Loveyapa’ combined collections

In its re-release, Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane’s ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ has passed the Tuesday test, outperforming both the new releases, Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ and Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan’s ‘Loveyapa’ at the Box Office.

After 9 years, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, returned to the theatres across India last week, for its second Box Office run, and if figures from Indian media are to go by, Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane-starrer is going stronger against both the new releases, at the ticket windows.

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ has reportedly earned more than the combined collections of new releases, ‘Loveyapa’ and ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’, on day 5 of release.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian media trade outlets, the romance drama collected INR3 crores in its Tuesday ticket sales, whereas, ‘Loveyapa’ and ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ could only manage a meagre total of INR50 lacs each.

This has taken ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release Box Office to INR22.09 crores.

Notably, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s romance drama, starring Mawra Hocane with Harshvardhan Rane, initially opened to mixed reviews from critics in 2016. However, the title has managed to gain a cult following over the years, leading to its re-release earlier this month. It currently stands as one of the highest-grossing Indian re-releases.

On the other hand, the Himesh Reshammiya-led spinoff, of his period thriller ‘The Xpose’ (2014), also features Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever in the main cast. ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ is co-written and directed by Keith Gomes.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Advait Chandan’s modern-age rom-com, titled ‘Loveyapa’, marked the theatrical debut of star kids Junaid Khan (son of Aamir Khan) and Khushi Kapoor (daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and his second wife, late actor Sridevi). It is a remake of filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil-language blockbuster ‘Love Today’.