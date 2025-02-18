Mawra Hocane recalls Salman Khan’s support during ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ shoot

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane has made surprising revelations about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s gesture towards the team of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film marked the Bollywood debut of both Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane.

While the film could not impress the audience upon its release in 2016, it opened to an exceptional reception on its re-release earlier this month.

On its re-release, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ surpassed its original collection within two days, leading the filmmaking duo to announce a sequel to the romantic drama.

Recently, Mawra Hocane reflected on her experience working on the Bollywood title and the heartfelt gesture by Salman Khan to the film’s team.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, the Pakistan actress revealed that the Indian superstar supported the team throughout the filming of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’

Read more: Mawra Hocane open to return for Sanam Teri Kasam 2

“We received a lot of blessings and love from him throughout the film. My directors had previously worked with him. So we were connected with him throughout. I remember back then he gave us appreciation and love for the film. I was over the moon,” Mawra Hocane said.

The Pakistani actress went on to declare Salman Khan the ‘biggest actor and star’ of Bollywood while revealing that his film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ was one of her favourite movies.

“I always thought that he is the biggest actor and star to have come out of Bollywood. He still stands as that today. He’s had such a long career. I think when you admire such actors and follow their journey, it kind of also teaches you to be consistent. Over the decades, you’d want to leave a mark. I’ve always been inspired by him,” Mawra Hocane said.