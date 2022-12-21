Mawra Hocane visits Madina with her mother

A-list actor Mawra Hocane visited Madina with her mother; posted glimpses from her time at the holy land on social media.

Mawra Hocane shared a few glimpses of her visit to Madina with her mother with her Insta fam, as she got the opportunity to offer prayer at Masjid e Nabwi during her trip.

Sharing a click on the photo and video sharing application, the ‘Mein Bushra’ star expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to witness the auspicious place. “I still can’t believe my eyes💚,” she noted.

A few minutes later, Hocane published a six-visuals gallery on the feed, to sum up, her time at the holy land. She penned a detailed caption along to express her emotions and wrote, “I have no words.. it was the best experience of my life..”

“While I look forward to performing Umrah tonight InshaAllah , I want to share that visiting masjid E Nabwi & having the most special privilege to pray nawafil at Riaz ul Jannah (second image) has been the most calm & peaceful experience of my life,” she added.

“While it’s so so personal I wanted to share a glimpse of it with all of you & let you know that I prayed for everyone.”

“Please be kind… be kind.. I met the most kind people in Madinah & I will never forget their faces & their warmth ever…”

“I am extremely grateful to Zainab & her Mother who guided me & mama through the entire experience like angels… so much knowledge.. so many ziarahs.. I will try to share more once I get a hang of all of it myself.. ahh Madinah.. May Allah accept all our prayers & guide us,” the celebrity concluded.

Thousands of social users including fellow showbiz celebs and family extended their heartfelt wishes for the actor on the gram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hocane is among the most loved and celebrated actors in the showbiz industry owing to her stellar performances not only in Pakistani films and dramas but also in the Bollywood title ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.

Her last big screen appearance came in the sequel of the rom-com flick ‘Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani’ in 2018.

