‘Max Payne’ star James McCaffrey dies at 65

American actor James McCaffrey, best known for his voice role as Max Payne in the video game series, has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

As reported by foreign-based media outlets, the voice behind Max Payne and Alex Casey in ‘Alan Wake’, actor James McCaffrey, died on Sunday, after a prolonged battle with multiple myeloma (Plasma Cells cancer), his manager confirmed. He was 65.

While he will always be remembered as Max Payne by video game fans, McCaffrey started his career more than five decades ago and appeared in a number of films and TV series during the span of 30 years. His breakthrough came in the police drama ‘New York Undercover’ before he bagged a role in the action series ‘Viper’.

However, one of his biggest roles was much later in ‘Rescue Me’, where he played James Xavier ‘Jimmy’ Keefe. Some of his other notable projects include ‘Sex and the City’, ‘Suits’, ‘Blue Bloods’, ‘As the World Turns’, ‘Beautiful People’, ‘She’s Gotta Have It’, ‘Jessica Jones’ and movies ‘The Orphan Killer’, ‘Camp Hope’ and ‘Excuse Me for Living’.

He started voicing the antihero Max Payne in the third-person shooter game in 2001 and continued to reprise it until the third and final instalment in 2012.

Moreover, the celebrated voice star was also behind the popular FBI agent Alex Casey, in the ‘Alan Wake’ game series.

McCaffrey is survived by his wife Rochelle Bostrom and their daughter Tiernan McCaffrey.

