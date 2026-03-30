Max Verstappen says he is considering F1 retirement

Max Verstappen said his current unhappiness has left all options on the table, including retirement once the current Formula 1 season ends.

A winner of 71 career F1 races, which trails only Lewis Hamilton (105) and Michael Schumacher (91) ‌all time, Verstappen finished eighth at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The four-time F1 drivers’ champion from 2021 to 2024 for Red Bull relinquished his seat at the top of the sport when McLaren’s Lando Norris won the title last season.

Verstappen, 29, has bemoaned recent technical changes to F1 cars and ⁠reiterated his disappointment Sunday, according to the BBC. New F1 engines now have a 50-50 split between electrical power and fuel combustion.

On the record as critical of the changes, the Dutch driver was asked if there was a chance he would walk away from his Red Bull contract that runs through the 2028 season.

“That’s what I’m saying,” said Verstappen, who finished sixth in the season-opening race at Australia, did not finish at China and had his worst finish of the season Sunday.

With ‌races ⁠at Bahrain and Saudi Arabia canceled this season because of conflict in the Middle East, the F1 schedule now heads into a one-month pause and will return May 3 at Miami. It is widely believed that Verstappen will weigh his future before racing resumes, while expecting ⁠to finish out the season regardless of what he decides.

“Privately I’m very happy,” Verstappen said, according to the BBC. “You also wait for 24 races. This (season) it’s 22. But normally 24. ⁠And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you’re ⁠not enjoying your sport?”

Verstappen is not only struggling in races, he failed to emerge from the second stage of pole qualifying Saturday when only the best 10 lap times move on to the third and final stage.

Beyond Frustrated

Four-times world champion Max Verstappen, who had declared himself “beyond frustrated” after qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix, said he was considering his ‌future in the sport after finishing eighth in Sunday’s race at Suzuka.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the Red Bull driver said his lack of enjoyment at driving the new generation of cars was making him question whether racing in the sport was still worth it.

Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of Formula One’s new regulations and engine era.

He has repeatedly said his dissatisfaction doesn’t stem from Red Bull’s poor form but due to the new rules placing more of an emphasis on energy management than flat-out racing.

Sunday was the last race until May, with April’s Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds called off due to conflict in the Gulf.

Verstappen, who is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, said he had plenty of pursuits beyond Formula One to keep him engaged.

The Dutchman recently competed in a sports car race at German track Nuerburgring’s fearsome Nordschleife layout ‌in ⁠preparation for the 24 Hours of Nuerburgring race in May.

The 28-year-old has also made headlines for a clash ⁠with a British reporter, an incident that also raised questions about his general state of mind after losing his title last season to McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Formula One stakeholders are set to meet in the five-week break between ⁠Japan and the next race in Miami to take stock of the new rules and consider tweaks.

Verstappen, one of the sport’s biggest stars, told BBC Radio 5 Live that the sport’s bosses “know what to do” to make sure he stayed.