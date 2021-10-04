May 12 cases: Police submits death certificate of applicant in SHC

KARACHI: Police on Monday submitted the death certificate of the applicant, who filed plea for reopening of May 12 mayhem cases in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

At least 50 people had lost their lives during the riots, which took place on May 12, 2007 on the eve of the deposed CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry in Karachi

The wife of the applicant in the reopening of the May 12 cases sent the death certificate of the applicant on WhatsApp after being contacted, the police said in its report submitted in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The death certificate of the applicant was also verified by the concerned hospital. The court after receiving the report adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

It is to be noted that the Sindh High Court (SHC) is hearing a plea regarding the investigation into the reopening of 65 cases regarding the May 12, carnage.

Around 50 people were killed and over 100 wounded in attacks on rallies organised by members of political parties and legal fraternity who had attempted to receive the then deposed chief justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Mohammad Chau­dhry, at the Karachi airport ahead of a lawyers’ gathering.

Justice Chaudhry was forced to fly back to Islamabad after having been restricted to the airport for nine hours. MQM’s Waseem Akhtar was home adviser to the Sindh chief minister at the time.

