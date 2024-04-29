May 9 ‘conspiracy’ hatched by Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab IGP: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Asad Qaiser on Monday termed the May 9 events a ‘conspiracy’ against his party, alleging that it was orchestrated by former caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, ARY News reported.

“The nation has buried your narrative of May 9 on February,” the PTI leader said, calling for establishment of judicial commission to probe the incidents.

Speaking on the National Assembly (NA) floor, Asad Qaiser said that all four chief justices of provincial courts should be part of the judicial commission and probe the May 9 conspiracy, which according to him was hatched by Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab IGP.

He also questioned the incumbent government’s ‘double standards’ in allowing political parties for organising public gatherings, saying that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) gets permission to hold rally but when PTI wants the same Section 144 is imposed.

“Holding public gatherings and rallies is our constitutional right,” Qaiser said, asking under which law PTI was not allowed to hold meetings. “You [the government] is answerable for sabotaging constitution and law.”

Asad Qaiser further said that cases were registered against PTI MNAs, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, over peaceful protests, while lawmakers from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) were arrested.

Read More: Omar Ayub demands independent commission on May 9 riots

The PTI leader emphasised the need for a strong parliament and the rule of law in Pakistan. “We want a strong parliament, where the people’s representatives can work effectively,” he said, calling for an independent judiciary and civilian supremacy, which are essential for a “healthy democracy”.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes erupted across Pakistan after former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, prominently Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.