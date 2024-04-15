Omar Ayub demands independent commission on May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub on Monday demanded the formation of an independent commission to probe the May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, he called for releasing the CCTV footage of May 9 when protesters took to the streets following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan from the court premises.

Omar Ayub demanded the formation of an independent commission that would investigate the events surrounding the May 9 riots when public and military installations were vandalised.

Read more: PTI founder’s interim bail extended in Jinnah House attack case

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore extended the interim bail of the PTI founder in three cases including the Jinnah House attack case.

On the cases against former prime minister Imran Khan, Omar Ayub said that the prosecution was running away from the Iddah case.

He alleged that the prosecution released a positive statement regarding the PTI founder which was later changed.

According to him, the cases against the PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi lacked substance and the prosecution was resorting to delaying tactics.

On today’s hearing on the Iddah case against Imran Khan, he said that the prosecution asked for two recesses during the proceedings.

Recalling the cipher case, Omar Ayub said that the case against the former prime minister could not stand in the higher courts.

Taking aim at the federal government, the PTI leader said that the government should accept that it is only targeting the PTI.

Terming the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) judges’ letter a chargesheet against the system, he said that the PTI strives to protect the Constitution and the law.

It is pertinent to mention that violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested at IHC on May 9.

Following the May 9 riots, hundreds were held in remote and major cities after PTI workers clashed with the law enforcement agencies in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.