May 9 JIT head Imran Kishwar resigns

LAHORE: Head of May 9 Joint Investigation Team (JIT) DIG Admin Lahore, Imran Kishwar, has resigned from the police service, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In his resignation, he described his conscience weighed down by the stark realities of service.

Imran Kishwar said “I have upheld my oath with unyielding resolve, often at great personal cost, which has left me grappling with many unanswered questions, creating the unsettling internal dissonance”.

He said “I find myself at a crossroads where my continued service is neither feasible nor desirable. The reasons, though mine alone, are potent enough to sever the bond I once held sacred. Loyalty, when met with indifference or betrayal, ceases to be an obligation”.

Earlier, An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday re-indicted PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid and others in May 9 cases, ARY News reported.

ATC Admin Judge Manzar Ali Gul conducted the hearing of the three cases related to vandalism near Jinnah House on May 9.

The amendments in the earlier indictment of the PTI leaders were made at the request of the prosecution team. In today’s hearing, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, Sanam Javed, Khadija Shah and others.

The PTI leaders refused to accept the charges levelled against them, prompting the court to summon witnesses in the cases on March 6.

Former foreign minister, currently behind bars at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, faces additional charges in eight new cases related to the May 9 violence.