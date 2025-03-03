Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid others re-indicted in May 9 cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday re-indicted PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid and others in May 9 cases, ARY News reported.

ATC Admin Judge Manzar Ali Gul conducted the hearing of the three cases related to vandalism near Jinnah House on May 9.

The amendments in the earlier indictment of the PTI leaders were made at the request of the prosecution team. In today’s hearing, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, Sanam Javed, Khadija Shah and others.

The PTI leaders refused to accept the charges levelled against them, prompting the court to summon witnesses in the cases on March 6.

Former foreign minister, currently behind bars at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, faces additional charges in eight new cases related to the May 9 violence.

These charges come on top of existing ones, and are linked to the violent clashes that swept across the country following the arrest of deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan in the £190 million settlement case.

Notably, a special court had previously sentenced Qureshi to 10 years in prison in the cipher case under the Official Secrets Act, but the Islamabad High Court (IHC) overturned this conviction in June.

The May 9 riots resulted in the arrest of hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders for their alleged roles in violence and attacks on military installations.