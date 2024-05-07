May 9 perpetrators to be punished as per Constitution: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said the perpetrators of May 9 events, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) came under attack, will be punished as per the law and the Constitution.

In a video message today, the defence minister vowed that no one will be allowed to desecrate the sanctity of the motherland and its heroes.

Khawaja Asif said May 9 will always remind the nation how a riotous group in its lust for power, attacked the very foundation of the country.

The Minister said even the enemies of Pakistan could never dare do what was done on May 9 at the behest of a violent group. He said the military installations and memorials of our heroes were targeted and attacked.

He said all of it was done under a pre-orchestrated plan which cannot be imagined in any civilized country, adding that the Pakistani nation identifies the planers, abettors and implementers of May 9 incidents.

He further said their hooliganism still resonates in the terrible memories of May 9 and perpetrators behind these crimes will be punished as per the law and the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the planners of the May 9 riots should be punished as per the constitution and the law of the land.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the army’s spokesperson said unavoidable evidence of the May 9 riots is available. The attacks on the army’s installations that took place within hours on May 9 were recorded on the CCTV cameras.

Videos of political leaders directing the rioters on May 9 are also available.

May 9 riots were used to create a rift between the masses and the Pakistan Armed Forces. A group tried to deviate masses under the name of False Flag Operation, he said.

Responding to a question regarding the judicial commission, the DG ISPR said the commission is formed to probe a matter when there is doubt. Everything is crystal clear about the May 9 riots, he added.