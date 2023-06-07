May 9 planners were in contact with foreign agencies: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday alleged that the “May 9 planners and abetters were in contact with foreign agencies”, terming the ‘attack on military installations an act of rebellion’, ARY News reported.

Talking to a private news channel, the interior minister said that irrefutable evidence against planning of May 9 incidents in Zaman Park was present, alleging that the evidence contains conversation of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Rana Sanaullah also called former prime minister Imran Khan ‘the mastermind and architect of May 9 violence’, saying that the latter had chalked out the conspiracy while sitting in his residence at Lahore’s Zaman Park.

He further said that the attacks were not just a crowd but fully-trained personnel – who attacked and ransacked army’s defence installations with ‘shameless audacity’.

Referring to the PTI chief, the minister said that the person was talking about such reactions in the past through gestures.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah – while addressing a ceremony – said that no relief will be provided to the May 9 rioters.

“The May 9 rioters have violated the state’s law, vandalized military installations and robbed public buildings,” he claimed.

He said that there is no relief for those who turned against the state. Rana Sanaullah got emotional while talking about the Martyrs’ memorials being vandalized by rioters on May 9.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.