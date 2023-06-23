May 9 rioters don’t deserve any leniency: FM Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to trials of civilians in military courts, Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto on Friday said that May 9 rioters who attacked military installations and memorials of martyrs don’t deserve ‘any leniency’, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the National Assembly (NA) floor, the foreign minister said that there were provisions in the law that those involved in such heinous acts be tried in military courts.

“It is responsibility of the parliament, government and the judiciary to establish writ of the state,” FM Bilawal said, adding that those involved in attacking the military installations and the memorials of martyrs do not deserve any leniency.

In apparent reference to former US president Donald Trump – whose Twitter account was suspended following the attack on Capitol Hill, the PPP Chairman said that the incumbent government did not suspend the social media accounts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman despite the latter violated the country’s constitution.

Referring to joint statement issued after a meeting between the United States (US) President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FM Bilawal said that the international community should take this menace seriously as it is only through collective efforts that the scourge can be eliminated from the face of the earth.

FM Bilawal also urged major powers not to make the war on terrorism controversial and a victim of their geopolitics. He reiterated that Pakistan was the biggest victim of terrorism as it suffered more casualties than any other country of the world.

He said it is in the interest of Pakistan to eliminate terrorism and extremism for peace, stability and prosperity of its own people.

The Foreign Minister said they will have to present a roadmap for political and economic stability in the country by also involving the reconcilable opposition members. “We will have to agree on bare minimum agenda for the sake of the country,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for including reconstruction and rehabilitation related projects of the flood affected areas in the budget.

He said inclusion of flood reconstruction in the budget will enhance Pakistan’s credibility in the eyes of world community that Islamabad is serious in its efforts to deal with the issue of climate change.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.