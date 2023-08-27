May 9 rioters were not PTI workers, former PM tells JIT

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister has dissociated himself from the people involved in the May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Violent protests broke out on May 9, after the arrest of the PTI chairman in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad High Court premises.

According to sources, the joint investigation team formed to investigate the May 9 incidents, questioned the PTI chief in six cases in Attock Jail on Friday.

The former prime minister told the JIT team, headed by DIG Investigation that he was in detention, he had no telephone, and how could he incite violence.

He denied that he had called anyone and asked them to go on a rampage on May 9.

Sources said that the JIT told the PTI head there were video clips in which protesters could be heard chanting his name. He said that he did not instigate anyone. The people went to the cantonment areas on their own.

He denied that people involved in vandalism were PTI workers.

“The attackers are not workers of my party, they are someone else.”