May 9 riots: PTI chief’s sisters record statements before JIT

LAHORE: Two sisters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief have recorded their statements before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into the cases related to the May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Friday.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan recorded their testimonies to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) – headed by DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar – probing into four cases related to the May 9 riots.

In their statements, both sisters of the PTI chief expressed dissociation from the vandalism and other acts of damaging properties.

READ: PTI chief granted pre-arrest bail in May 9 cases

Uzma Khan told the JIT that she attended the protest demonstration that was held outside the Jinnah House. Aleema Khan told the investigators that she was present in the PTI chief’s Zaman Khan residence on May 9.

The PTI chief’s sisters were summoned by the JIT in connection with four cases related to vandalism and chaos at Jinnah House, Model Town, Askari Plaza and Gulberg.

Earlier, the joint investigation team (JIT) set up to investigate the Jinnah House attack once again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for inquiry today.

The PTI chairman was asked to appear before the JIT on August 4. The JIT has summoned the PTI chief in all nominated cases, including a case registered in the Sarwar Road police station.

READ: PTI woman leader arrested in May 9 riots case

It was the fourth time that the JIT summoned the PTI chairman. He has appeared before the JIT only once, sources stated.

Several PTI leaders and workers had allegedly attacked the Jinnah House and other military installations after they entered the vicinity to protest against the arrest of their party chairman on May 9.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.