May 9 events: JIT summons PTI chairman again

LAHORE: The joint investigation team (JIT) set up to investigate the Jinnah House attack has once again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for inquiry, ARY News reported.

The PTI chairman has been asked to appear before the JIT on August 4. The JIT has summoned PTI chief in all nominated cases, including a case registered in the Sarwar Road police station.

This is the fourth time that the JIT summoned the PTI chairman. He has appeared before the JIT only once, sources stated.

Several PTI leaders and workers had allegedly attacked the Jinnah House after they entered the vicinity to protest against the arrest of their party Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

Earlier, the police record revealed that 50% of suspects including the prime accused are still at large in the Jinnah House attack case.

Law enforcement agencies are yet to arrest 50% of suspects including the prime accused in the cases related to the Jinnah House attack during the May 9 riots.

According to Lahore police records, only 151 suspects were arrested who carried out vandalism inside the Jinnah House, whereas, only 425 out of 1400 suspects were arrested who spread chaos outside the building.

The records stated that the identification of 185 persons is still unknown who carried out vandalism inside the building, whereas, the authorities managed to identify 915 suspects who held protests outside the Jinnah House.