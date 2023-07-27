PTI woman leader arrested in May 9 riots case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) woman leader arrested by police for her alleged involvement in May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that PTI leader Seemabia Tahir Satti was arrested by o in connection with the May 9 violence.

However, PTI claimed that she was arrested after allegations from the SAPM Attaullah Tarar. He had said that Seemabia Tahir Satti was accused of training to bring PTI workers in lawyers’ uniform to the court.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister in two cases related to May 9 events – wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) came under attack.

The court ruled that the prosecution must prove that the accused, Imran Khan, instigated the violence – which erupted after the latter was arrested in 190 million pounds case.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.