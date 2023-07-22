PTI chief granted pre-arrest bail in May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in two cases related to May 9 events – wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) came under attack, ARY News reported.

According to details, the sessions court granted bail to PTI chief in two cases registered against him at the Shehzad Town Police Station. A four-page written order on the pre-arrest bail has been issued in both cases.

Additional Sessions Judge Farrukh Farid – in his written judgment – ruled that the prosecution must prove that the accused, Imran Khan, instigated the violence – which erupted after the latter was arrested in 190 million pounds case.

According to the prosecution, the written order added that Khan’s video statement was the only evidence while that statement was not related to the incident.

There was “nothing” in the statement of PTI chief to incite the public, it said and added that the prosecution also presented several tweets of the former prime minister as evidence.

The judge said pointed out that the provision concerning incitement or conspiracy has been subject to misinterpretation.

The written order added that it was necessary to “establish a link” between the act of incitement and the commission of the offence. It was necessary to prove that the offence was committed as a result of the incitement.

“At the time of the crime, PTI chief was under the custody of NAB [National Accountability Bureau (NAB), debunking claims of him orchestrating his illegal arrest,” the verdict stated.

“Framing a person in a criminal case in such a manner is absurd and reveals malicious intentions on the part of the police,” Judge Farrukh Farid added.

The written order stated that the pre-arrest bail was granted against the payment of surety bonds worth Rs5,000.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.