19 convicts in May 9 riots get pardon: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: 19 convicts in May 9 riots have been granted pardon by the military courts, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR statement, 19 convicts involved in the May 9, 2023 riots have been granted pardon following their pleas for mercy. During the implementation of their sentences, the convicts exercised their legal right by filing petitions for leniency and pardon, the statement read.

These 19 convicts, along with a total of 67 individuals involved in the incident, filed petitions for clemency. Of these, 48 petitions were sent for review by the Courts of Appeal for legal proceedings, the ISPR said.

The amnesty granted to the 19 individuals was approved purely on humanitarian grounds, in accordance with the law.

The ISPR further clarified that the remaining petitions for mercy will be processed as per the legal timeframes.

Among those granted amnesty were individuals such as Muhammad Ayaz, Sami Ullah, Laiq Ahmad, and others, whose sentences were annulled. The convicts will be released after the completion of the necessary procedural formalities.

The ISPR emphasized that all other convicts still retain the right to appeal, and their rights under the law and constitution remain intact.

The ISPR described the granting of amnesty as a demonstration of the legal process and the strengthening of justice, aligning with the principles of compassion and mercy in the provision of justice.

Last week, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the stance of the Pakistan Armed Force on May 9 violence is clear.