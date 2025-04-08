May 9 riots caused Rs 190.7m loss to Punjab, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has submitted a report to the Supreme Court, detailing the damage and losses incurred during the May 9 riots in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the violence resulted in a staggering loss of Rs 190.7 million to government and military facilities across 38 cities in Punjab.

The cities most affected by the violence included Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Mianwali, with estimated losses of Rs 110 million, Rs 26 million, and Rs 50 million, respectively.

A total of 319 cases have been registered across 38 districts in Punjab, with 35,962 individuals identified as suspects. Of these, 11,367 suspects have been arrested, while 24,595 remain at large.

Read More: Shah Mahmood, Yasmin Rashid others re-indicted in May 9 cases

Earlier, An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday re-indicted PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid and others in May 9 cases, ARY News reported.

ATC Admin Judge Manzar Ali Gul conducted the hearing of the three cases related to vandalism near Jinnah House on May 9.

The amendments in the earlier indictment of the PTI leaders were made at the request of the prosecution team. In today’s hearing, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, Sanam Javed, Khadija Shah and others.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.