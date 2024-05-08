May 9 riots: Educational institutions to observe ‘black day’ tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: Educational institutions across Rawalpindi will observe “Black Day” tomorrow (May 9) to mark the anniversary of the events, wherein military installations came under attack following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

On May 9, 2023, charged mobs vandalised private and public properties including military installations, which formed the basis of a severe state crackdown against PTI founder Imran Khan and his party.

Following the violent protests, the Pakistan Army had declared May 9 as “Black Day”.

In a notification, the Rawalpindi district administration on Wednesday announced the observance of “Black Day” on Thursday.

“May 9 will be observed solemnly to express our commitment in protecting the high security assets and safe guarding and upholding honour of our proud armed forces,” it read.

Different ceremonies will be organised for students and teachers in all educational institutes to highlight the importance of May 9 as “Black Day”.

During the ceremony, teachers will give briefing to the participants and no one will be allowed to exit the assembly hall. Meanwhile, the principal of the institute will be responsible to maintain discipline in the meantime.

A day earlier, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif on Tuesday said that any dialogue with the PTI could happen only if it “apologises sincerely publicly in front of the nation.

Commenting on the prospects of dialogue with any faction, Maj Gen Chaudhry said: “No talks will be held with any political leader, or group which attacks its own army and indulges in propaganda [against them]”.

Read More: PTI takes major U-turn after DG ISPR’s presser

“There can be no dialogue with an anarchist group,” he noted adding that the “only way forward for the anarchists [group] is to apologise sincerely, abandon the politics of hate and indulge in constructive politics [instead]”.

“Talks are for political parties, not institutions,” the army’s spokesperson

Responding to another question, DG ISPR said the party only gained 31 per cent of votes in the February 8 elections. He also rejected the impression those who voted for the party in general elections endorsed the May 9 attacks.