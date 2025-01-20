May 9 riots: Govt ‘decides’ against forming judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reportedly decided against forming judicial commission to probe May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The development follows after PTI handed over written demands to the government during third round of talks.

They further said the government has finalised its reply following PTI’s demands after reviewing it. Judicial commission cannot be formed on under trial cases, the govt committee reply read, as per sources.

“Challans in the May 9 riot cases have been submitted and there is no political prisoner in Pakistan”, the answer finalsied by the government for PTI read

“GHQ, Corps Commander’s House were attacked on May 9 under an organised planning.”

The government will hand over the answer to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during fourth round of talks, the sources added.

Earlier on Thursday, the PTI presented its charter of demands during the third round of negotiations with the federal government.

The document outlined the party’s call for the establishment of two Commissions of Inquiry to address critical events and ensure transparency in the judicial process.

During the meeting, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offered to step down as the committee chairman, but PTI’s Omar Ayub expressed confidence in his leadership. Subsequently, PTI presented a three-page charter detailing its demands.

In the written demands, PTI demanded of the federal government to establish two commissions. The first would investigate the events of May 9 and the legality of PTI’s chairman’s arrest, while the second would examine incidents occurring between November 24 and 27.

The PTI demanded that both commissions be chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and include three judges from the Supreme Court.