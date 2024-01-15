May 9 riots: Lahore police arrest another suspect

Lahore police on Monday claimed to have arrested another suspect involved in the May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

Naqeebullah, a resident of Bajaur district, was wanted by Sarwar Road police in a case related to vandalism on May 9 riots, that were triggered across the country after the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The police said the presence of Naqeebullah was confirmed at Jinnah House during vandalism with the help of geofencing.

Last year in November, Karachi police arrested a suspect involved in setting a Peoples Bus on fire during the May 9 riots.

According to details, District East Police arrested the suspect named Zeeshan involved in terrorism and riots on May 9 during an action near Shahrai-e-Faisal.

The countrywide protest broke out on May 9 after the former prime minister was taken into custody on the premises of the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust ‘corruption’ case.

Corps Commanders House in Lahore and other military installations were also attacked by the violent protestors.