May 9 riots: Pakistan govt blocks CNICs of PTI absconders

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Monday blocked Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of absconding PTI leaders in cases of May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

The Interior Ministry on the recommendation of the Punjab police directed the NADRA to block CNICs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders (PTI) leaders who were declared absconders in May 9 riots cases.

The absconded leaders, whose CNICs have been blocked, include Murad Saeed, Azam Swat, Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal, Karam Khokhar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema, Zubair Niazi, Malik Nadeem Abbas and Ghulam Muhiuddin.

According to police, the CNICs of PTI absconders will remain blocked until their appearance before ATC courts in May 9 cases.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders are facing probe after the May 9 incidents that were triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

May 9 riots

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister was arrested on May 9 this year.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore had come under attack during a protest by PTI workers.