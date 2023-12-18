NADRA rejects blocking CNICs of absconding citizens

ISLAMABAD: The National Registration and Database Authority (NADRA) has rejected the reports of blocking computerised national identity cards (CNICs) of any absconding citizen in connection with the probe against 18 absconders in the May 9 riots case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The NADRA officials said that the authority has not blocked CNICs of any absconding citizen so far. They added that the authority is required to follow all legal procedures regarding the absconders in the different cases.

They clarified that the legal procedures for blocking the CNICs of the absconders have not been completed so far.

Prior to the clarification, it was reported that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) blocked computerized national identity cards (CNICs) of absconding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in cases of May 9 riots.

The Interior Ministry on the recommendation of the Punjab police directed the NADRA to block CNICs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders (PTI) leaders who were declared absconders in May 9 riots cases, the report said.

The absconded leaders, whose CNICs have been blocked, include Murad Saeed, Azam Swat, Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal, Karam Khokhar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema, Zubair Niazi, Malik Nadeem Abbas and Ghulam Muhiuddin.

According to police, the CNICs of PTI absconders will remain blocked until their appearance before ATC courts in May 9 cases.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders are facing probe after the May 9 incidents that were triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case.