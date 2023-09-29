May 9 riots: PTI rejects JIT’s probe report

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the probe report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) into the May 9 riots and termed it ‘part of conspiracies against the party and the chairman,” ARY News reported on Friday.

The PTI spokesperson said in a statement that evidence proved that the PTI chief has no connection with the May 9 incidents and that the ‘fabricated’ report was a shameful attempt to protect the real culprits.

The spokesperson said that the PTI chairman condemned the May 9 riots in the Supreme Court (SC) and his condemnation remarks were also made part of the verdict announced by the top court.

“The Supreme Court declared the arrests in connection with the May 9 riots unconstitutional and illegal. The top court also ordered to release the PTI chief.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demanded an independent and high-powered judicial investigation into the May 9 incidents. The political party announced to approach court against the ‘fabricated report’ prepared by the JIT.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.