May 9 suspects move SC to proceed trail in Military courts

ISLAMABAD: The suspects of May 9 riots have moved Supreme Court to proceed the trial in Military courts, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea was filed by nine suspects of May 9 violence who are still in military custody urging the top court that they should be tried in military courts.

The plea stated that they have not faced any torture in military custody and they are also satisfied with the treatment given to them by military authorities.

Hereby, they have complete confidence that justice will be served to them by the military courts.

Read more: Civilians’ military trials begin, Govt informs SC

Moreover, the May 9 suspects pleaded Supreme Court to make them party in cases related to military courts.

Earlier today, the federal government informed the Supreme Court that military courts have initiated trials of civilians

The government in a miscellaneous petition to the apex court informed it about beginning of trials of civilians in response to the court’s August 03 order. A total 102 individuals were arrested after May 09 and 10 incidents, government said in its plea to the court.

To safeguard the right to justice to the arrested persons, it is imperative that their trials are conducted and concluded so that those who may merit acquittal can be acquitted, and those who may merit minor sentences and have already served the time in custody can also be released, according to the petition.

“Furthermore, accused persons, if convicted, can avail remedies available under the law,” stated the application.

It is further submitted that the trials of these accused persons shall remain subject to the outcome of the proceedings of the apex court.

The accused have been taken into custody under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, read with the Official Secrets Act, 1923, it added.

According to application a total of 102 persons were taken into custody for their involvement in the attacks on military installations, including GHQ Rawalpindi, Corps Commander House Lahore, PAF Base Mianwali, ISI Establishment Civil Lines Faisalabad, Sialkot Cantonment, Hamza Camp, Gujranwala Cantonment, and Bannu Cantonment