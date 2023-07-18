May 9 violence: 2138 suspects arrested in five major cities

LAHORE: Punjab police have arrested 2138 suspects in five major cities in connection with the May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, police released details of May 9 riots suspects arrested in five major cities under terrorism charges.

The police record shows that 645 suspects were arrested in 14 terrorism cases from Lahore which includes 93 nominated suspects of May 9 violence.

Police arrested 173 suspects in 2 cases from Gujranwala, 438 arrested in 14 terrorism cases from Rawalpindi and 670 arrested from Sargodha in nine terrorism cases.

Furthermore, the Punjab police took 212 suspects in custody in five terrorism cases whereas 159 suspects were released in 44 cases after the identification parade.

Earlier, Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir claimed that no bullet was fired on May 9 across Punjab.

He said that police have arrested hundreds of suspects in connection with May 9 violence and cases are being proceed against them. He added that eight cases are registered against the PTI chief for his alleged involvement in the May 9 violence and he will be arrested when the right time comes.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.