No bullet fired on May 9 across Punjab, claims minister

FAISALABAD: Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir claimed that no bullet was fired on May 9 across Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the caretaker information minister of Punjab said that police have arrested hundreds of suspects in connection with May 9 violence and cases are being proceed against them.

He said that eight cases are registered against the PTI chief for his alleged involvement in the May 9 violence and he will be arrested when the right time comes.

Amir Mir refuted the claims saying that the caretaker chief minister had ordered to not fire any bullet on May 9 and no bullet was fired on May 9 across Punjab. The armed force also refrained from firing bullets on May 9 at GHQ and Corp Commander House Lahore.

However, several police personnel were injured on May 9, the interim information minister Amir Mir added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was nominated in three more cases in Lahore related to May 9 riots.

The former prime minister was nominated in three more cases in the light of the investigation of the arrested accused in the May 9 protests.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.