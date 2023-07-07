35.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

May 9 violence: ATC extends Qureshi, Asad Umar’s interim bail

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the provincial capital on Friday extended interim bail pleas of PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar and ordered them to join the investigation into the May 9 violent incidents.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Ijaz Ahmed heard the interim bail application of both Qureshi and Umar related to the May 9 riots.

The court extended the interim bails of both PTI leaders in connection with the May 9 incidents till July 21 and ordered them to be the part of investigations.

Talking to reporters outside the court, Qureshi said that he had several meetings with the PTI chairman so avoid listening rumours [of any differences].

READ: IHC stops police from arresting Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar

Separately yesterday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar until July 13 in Tarnol police station case.

The Islamabad High Court conducted a hearing of the cases regarding the bail petitions of PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar in the Tarnol police station.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri presided over the hearing concerning Asad Umar’s case and the interim bail of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, respectively.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.