May 9 violence: ATC extends Qureshi, Asad Umar’s interim bail

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the provincial capital on Friday extended interim bail pleas of PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar and ordered them to join the investigation into the May 9 violent incidents.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Ijaz Ahmed heard the interim bail application of both Qureshi and Umar related to the May 9 riots.

The court extended the interim bails of both PTI leaders in connection with the May 9 incidents till July 21 and ordered them to be the part of investigations.

Talking to reporters outside the court, Qureshi said that he had several meetings with the PTI chairman so avoid listening rumours [of any differences].

Separately yesterday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar until July 13 in Tarnol police station case.

The Islamabad High Court conducted a hearing of the cases regarding the bail petitions of PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar in the Tarnol police station.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri presided over the hearing concerning Asad Umar’s case and the interim bail of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, respectively.