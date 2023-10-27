May 9 case: ATC allows police to question PTI chief, Shah Mahmood

FAISALABAD: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) allowed Faisalabad police to conduct an investigation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in connection with the May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court order has been received to the administration of Adiala jail where Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi are under arrest.

The permission to investigate the PTI chief and Vice Chairman was sought by the civil line police station Faisalabad.

Earlier, a court rejected the plea filed by Gujranwala Police seeking investigation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

As per details, the Gujranwala police urged the court to allow the investigation from the PTI chairman in the case related to vandalism at Gujranwala Cantt which resulted in injuring 14 police personnel.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.