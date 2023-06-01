LAHORE: Punjab police have completed the identification of ‘2,290 miscreants’ who were involved in the May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

According to Punjab Police officials, out of the total 4120 miscreants, 2290 have been identified and 1180 were arrested.

They further said that 1125 miscreants out of 1800 were identified and 513 are arrested. these miscreants were involved in the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore. May 9 violence: Police complete identification of ‘2,290 miscreants‘

Earlier, the Punjab government constituted 10 joint investigation teams (JITs) to probe the May 9 violence in Lahore, wherein military installations including Lahore Corps Commander’s house — also known as Jinnah House were attacked.

The JIT – constituted to probe the attack at the Lahore Corps Commander’s house –will comprise Lahore DIG Security Kamran Adil, SSP Operation Sohaib Ashraf, DSP-SP Raza Zahid, ASP Taimoor Khan and Investigation Incharge Muhammad Sarwar.