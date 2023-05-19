JITs constituted to probe May 9 violence in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted 10 joint investigation teams (JITs) to probe the May 9 violence in Lahore, wherein military installations including Lahore Corps Commander’s house — also known as Jinnah House were attacked, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Punjab Home Department has issued the notifications of joint investigation teams (JITs), constituted on the request of provincial Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar.

The JITs have been constituted to ‘conduct and finalise investigation’ into first information reports (FIRs) registered at Sarwar Road Police Station, Gulberg, Model Town, Shadman, Naseerabad, and Race Course.

The JIT – constituted to probe the attack at the Lahore Corps Commander’s house –will comprise Lahore DIG Security Kamran Adil, SSP Operation Sohaib Ashraf, DSP-SP Raza Zahid, ASP Taimoor Khan and Investigation Incharge Muhammad Sarwar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Earlier on May 14, the Punjab police arrested a suspect who allegedly stole the uniform of Corps Commander Lahore during protests following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources told ARY News that one of the perpetrators stole the uniform of the Corps Commander and worn it. However, the police have arrested the suspect and shifted him to an unknown location for further investigation.

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan demanded the CCTV footage of the Jinnah House Attack.

The PTI chief said that a transparent investigation of the Jinnah House attack must be conducted, while the condemning the events of May 9.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.