Suspect who stole Corps Commander’s uniform arrested

LAHORE: The police on Sunday arrested a suspect who allegedly stole the uniform of Corps Commander Lahore during protests following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, the Punjab police intensified their crackdown against those who recently attacked the Lahore Corps Commander House during protests following the arrest of former prime minister in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Sources told ARY News that one of the perpetrators stole the uniform of the Corps Commander and worn it. However, the police have arrested the suspect and shifted him to an unknown location for further investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

Read More: Punjab to form JIT to probe vandalism at civil, military installations

A day earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the “barbaric act of torching of Corps Commander House in Lahore”, saying the latter planned and instigated the act of arson.

The prime minister issued these remarks during his visit to Jinnah House or Corps Commander House Lahore. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi and senior army and civil officers accompanied the prime minister.

Talking to journalists, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the planners, instigators and abettors behind this attack will not be given any relief. “Jinnah House was the home of Corps Commander Lahore which on May 9 was tragically and cruelly burnt,” he noted.

The rioters attacked and set the house on fire, the premier said adding the arsonists did not care that it was a historical building and the army officer and his family were living there.