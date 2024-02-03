Maya Ali effortlessly slays the style game: See pics

A-list actor Maya Ali absolutely nailed the fashion game in her latest set of pictures going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday evening, Maya Ali stunned her 7.9 million followers with her latest pictures, probably from a recent shoot for a fashion house. She captioned the six-visuals gallery, simply with a series of purple and orange heart emojis.

In the photos, Ali channelled a total style queen with a touch of boss-girl vibes, as she dressed up in a bright, two-toned blouse with wide cuffs, paired with a sleek pair of coral trousers. She styled the look with minimal accessories and wore Barbie-like makeup with her long hair in beachy waves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

The now-viral pictures were loved by thousands of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Apart from being one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment with her back-to-back blockbuster projects, Maya Ali also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with millions of followers on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram alone.

On the work front, she received acclaim for her performance in the serial ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ and the rom-com flick ‘Parey Hut Love’.

