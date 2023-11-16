WATCH: Maya Ali recreates ‘just looking like a wow’ reel

A-list film and TV actor Maya Ali hopped on the viral ‘just looking like a wow’ bandwagon with a new lip-sync reel.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, prominent actor Maya Ali posted a new reel of herself, recreating the social media trend. She lip-synced the viral ‘just looking like a wow’ audio while shooting for an upcoming campaign of a local brand.

Sharing the reel on her feed, the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ star wrote, “And it’s done!!” with a check emoji.

The video was watched by more than 2 million of her followers on Gram and was reposted by several entertainment pages. The post also received numerous likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

The now-viral words, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow,” of an Indian seller got the attention of social users last month when she went viral for her unique way of selling ladies’ suits, with hilarious colour descriptions including ‘laddu peela’ and ‘mouse colour‘.

It was quickly turned into a meme and numerous social users including Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanya Malhotra used the viral audio to recreate their ‘looking like a wow’ moments.

