Kriti Kharbanda does ‘looking like a wow’ with a spin – Watch

Kriti Kharbanda does 'looking like a wow' with a spin

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda hopped on the social media bandwagon ‘Just looking like a wow’, however with a twist.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday morning, Bollywood starlet Kriti Kharbanda posted a new reel of herself, following the viral social media trend, with her own spin.

She recreated the reel using the audio, “So toxic, so negative, just looking like a jao. Please dafa hojao,” by Pakistani-Canadian digital creator Fakhir Sheikh aka Toronto Brownie.

“Haters gonna hate baby, what u gonna do! 😂😂 This Diwali, toxicity and negativity ko bolo, bhaad main jao,” Kharbanda wrote in the caption of the post.

 

The video was watched by thousands of her followers on Gram within hours and received numerous likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

The now-viral words, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow,” of an Indian seller got the attention of social users last month when she went viral for her unique way of selling ladies’ suits, with hilarious colour descriptions including ‘laddu peela’ and ‘mouse colour‘.

It was quickly turned into a meme with various spin-offs and numerous social users including Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra used the viral audios to recreate their ‘looking like a wow’ moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kharbanda will soon be sharing the screen with superstar Salman Khan in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s next, ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’ co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Keethy Suresh.

