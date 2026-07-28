Maya Ali pens down heartfelt note on her birthday

Maya Ali expressed gratitude to people who made her birthday special. She posted an album of images on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Maya Ali posted an extensive carousel, an assortment of images and videos. The album featured her celebrating her special day among her close friends and family.

She also captioned the album and noted, “Thankful, grateful & blessed…🤍 Alhamdulillah for another year of life, love, and countless blessings”. She further noted, “So grateful for everyone who took the time to make my day special and put a smile on my face… As I grow older, I realise that positivity, care and the people who truly love you are all that really matter”. At the end of her caption, she also placed a disclaimer and noted, “P.S. Please bear with me, more birthday pictures coming!”

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The comment section has been flooded with wishes and love from fellow actors. In one comment, Hira Mani noted, “Happy birthday Piyari insan”. Hajra Yameen also chipped in, and noted, “Happy birthday to you, beautiful”.

Maya Ali appeared in ARY Digital’s romantic drama Pehli si Mohabbat in 2021.