Maya Ali strikes a pose at Times Square New York; pictures go viral!

A-list actor Maya Ali broke the internet with her latest viral pictures, striking a pose at Times Square in New York.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, Maya Ali posted a new picture gallery from her latest trip to the U.S., as she posed in front of the iconic Times Square in NYC.

The seven-picture gallery, captioned with, “Hello from the other side,” and an earth emoji, captured the fashionista in an elegant, chic look, comprising of a frilled top, and a straight pair of jeans, which she styled with an off-white coat, brown sling bag and sneakers.

Earlier this week, the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ star also posted a four-picture and video gallery of herself, soaking up the sun in St Louis, Missouri.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral posts with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

With more than 7 million followers on her official Instagram handle, Maya Ali is among the top-followed celebs of the country on social media.

Apart from her massive fanbase online, the celebrity is loved by millions in real life as well, thanks to her stellar performances in a number of acclaimed dramas and films. Some of her notable works include the lead characters in the serial ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ and the rom-com flick ‘Parey Hut Love’.

