Mayhoola's Balmain names Antonin Tron creative director

PARIS: French fashion house Balmain on Wednesday announced it has named Antonin Tron creative director, filling a position held for over a decade by Olivier Rousteing.

The move comes as high-end fashion labels across the sector, including Chanel, LVMH-owned Dior and Kering’s Gucci, have embarked on a creative overhaul, recruiting new designers to reignite sales.

In a statement on Wednesday, Balmain chief executive officer Matteo Sgarbossa cited Tron’s experience in draping, and the designer’s approach to fashion as a “spatial art”.

The brand announced Rousteing’s departure last week.

Tron, a graduate of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, worked at Louis Vuitton and Givenchy before establishing his own brand.

His first fashion show for Balmain will be in Paris in March.

Balmain is owned by Qatar