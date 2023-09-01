‘What an honour working with…’: Aina Asif dedicates post to ‘Mayi Ri’ actor

Young starlet Aina Asif dedicated a warm tribute to her on-screen mother from ‘Mayi Ri’, prominent actor-host Maya Khan.

After the recent episode 29 of ‘Mayi Ri’, which witnessed heart-wrenching moments between Aini (Asif) and her mother Ayesha (Khan) after the latter went through an emotional turmoil of having the second wife of her husband in their home, the young actor took to her Instagram account to pen a warm tribute to the senior co-star.

“What an honour working with the one and only @therealmayakhan,” Asif wrote with the six-picture gallery. “I’m so glad that she is playing Ayesha and I get to be her daughter, she has all my respect as an artist and a human being.”

The post was liked by thousands of social users within hours and received praise for both their performances.

As for ‘Mayi Ri’, the thought-provoking story that revolves around the concept of child marriage, stars Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jafri in lead roles, along with Naumaan Ijaz, Maria Wasti, Maya Khan, Sajida Syed, Saad Faridi, Amna Malik, Paras Masroor, Usman Mazhar and Diya Mughal.

Written and conceptualized by Sana Fahad, the Meesam Naqvi directorial, airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

