‘Honoured and blessed’: ‘Mayi Ri’ actor Samar Jafri pens tribute to on-screen father

Rising actor Samar Abbas Jafri penned a heartfelt tribute to his on-screen father and TV veteran Naumaan Ijaz, after the latest episode of ‘Mayi Ri’.

After the latest episode 19 of ‘Mayi Ri’ aired on Sunday, where Zaheer (Ijaz) breathed his last, Jafri, who essays lead protagonist Fakhir in the play, posted a BTS picture with the former on Instagram.

“I’m honoured and blessed enough to be able to work with him in my first project. I can’t explain the amount of love I have for him (@m_naumaanijazofficial) in my heart,” the young actor wrote in the caption.

Jafri added, “He guided me like a father in the first spell when I was super nervous. Our track was about the gaps that exist in father-son relationships. These gaps can be caused by misunderstandings, differences in perspectives or even lack of communication.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samar Abbas (@samarjafri_)

“Try having open and honest conversations with your father. Share your thoughts, feelings, experiences with him and encourage him to do the same. Spend quality time together doing activities you both enjoy. Show appreciation and support to each other before it’s too late,” he urged his fans.

As for ‘Mayi Ri’, the thought-provoking story that revolves around the concept of child marriage, stars Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jafri in lead roles, along with Naumaan Ijaz, Maria Wasti, Maya Khan, Sajida Syed, Saad Faridi, Amna Malik, Paras Masroor, Usman Mazhar and Diya Mughal.

Written and conceptualized by Sana Fahad, the Meesam Naqvi directorial, airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

