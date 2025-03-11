Mayo Hospital: Inquiry into deaths from Ceftriaxone injection completed

LAHORE: The inquiry into the deaths of two patients due to Ceftriaxone injection’s alleged reaction at Mayo Hospital has been completed, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting hospital administration.

According to hospital officials, the investigation report was finalized last night and has been handed over to the health department.

Punjab Health Minister Salman Rafique stated that the findings of the report will soon be made public. However, sources claim that ongoing protests by doctors and nurses are delaying the release of the report.

The Punjab government has banned the use of the Ceftriaxone injection in all hospitals following the ‘deaths’ of two patients at Mayo Hospital, Lahore, due to a severe reaction to the drug.

Punjab’s Secretary of Health, Azmat Mahmood, confirmed the deaths and announced the formation of an investigation committee to probe the matter.

He also immediately suspended the use of the injection across the province.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of Jinnah Hospital revealed that their hospital had also received a stock of the Ceftriaxone injection from the Punjab Health Department.

However, following the fatal incidents at Mayo Hospital, the stock was returned as a precautionary measure.

According to sources, the Ceftriaxone injection was set to expire in May 2026, and its procurement was handled by the Director General (DG) Health Punjab, rather than Mayo Hospital itself.

So far, two patients including a man and woman died, and 18 others have been affected due to Ceftriaxone injection use, all of whom were admitted to the Chest Surgery Ward at Mayo Hospital.