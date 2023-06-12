Karachi mayor election: SHC bars administration from harassing UC chairmen

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday barred the administration from harassing and ‘illegal’ arrests of UC chairmen ahead of the Karachi mayor election, ARY News reported.

The SHC was hearing the plea of PTI UC Chairman, Zeeshan Alam, seeking adjournment of the Karachi mayor election.

The court while ordering to ensure the presence of all the UC chairmen on the day of the Karachi mayor election, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to take action against those harassing the elected representatives.

Upon assurance, the Sindh High Court disposed of the plea of Zeeshan Alam.

It may be noted that the mayoral elections are scheduled to be held on June 15 (Thursday).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of all the union councils (UCs) of Karachi.

According to details, the PPP emerged as the largest party in the City Council with 104 chairman seats. It later got 34 seats reserved for women, five each for minorities, labour and youth, and one each for disabled and transgender persons. The party has 155 members in total.