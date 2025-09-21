Mayor’s claims are hollow and against reality: Adv. Saif Uddin

KARACHI: The Jamat-e-Islami (JI) leader and opposition leader in the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), Saif Uddin advocate, hit back at Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab over his statement against his party, ARY News reported.

Saif Uddin advocate said “People of Karachi know, who is looting the Karachi while the claim of giving Rs 27 billion to the town is merely a political gimmick.

He said that the people of Karachi are fed up with false promises and announcements, adding if he (Mayor) wanted to serve the city then do some work which could be seen on the ground.

The JI leader that said that there is no betterment on roads, sewerage, water and garbage departments across the city.

They (PPP) can’t hide their failures by hurling accusations on the JI adding the Sindh government can’t also hide itself from the corruption allegations in Hub river and Bhutto highway projects, he added.

He said that before asking questions from the town and union councils account for Sindh’s a whopping Rs3,500 billion budget.

The Pakistan People Party (PPP) has been ruling the province for 17 years and Karachi is in the worst conditions, he angered.

He asked why Karachi has filled up with garbage and sewers over flowed?

He said that the PPP should quit hurling accusations on the federal government and inform what it did with Karachi?

Murtaza Wahab has no weight, corruption is all that exists under him, he lambasted.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab criticised Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), saying the party was given Rs14 billion for road carpeting but the roads they built collapsed within four days.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Wahab accused JI of wasting funds while the city still struggles with poor infrastructure.

The mayor said he has already provided evidence of Rs27 billion released for city development, yet political opponents are holding press conferences against him.