‘Mayorship of Karachi belongs to PPP,’ says Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday emphasized that morally, the mayorship of Karachi belongs to the PPP, ARY News reported.

In an interview with ARY News, the minister declared that regardless of whether the mayor is from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the PPP will extend a warm welcome.

He claimed that in terms of numbers, PPP is the largest party in Karachi, and morally, the mayorship of Karachi belongs to the PPP.

Naseer Hussain Shah said that PPP has no concern if the PTI supports Jamaat-e-Islami in local government. He expressed the desire that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) should engage with the PPP.

He called all political parties to join hands and collectively contribute to the improvement and development of Karachi, making it a better city for its residents.

The Minister of Local Government Sindh rejected the allegations of harassment said that JI leaders are leveling various allegations against PPP but has not a single chairman to support their allegations.

Earlier in the day, PTI has announced to support the Jamaat Islami’s candidate for Karachi’s mayor.

PTI, the third largest party in the city council with 43 seats, has announced its backing for the JI candidate.

Jamaat Islami, second in strength in Karachi’s municipal council with 87 seats in the house, has claimed mayorship of the city with Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as the party’s candidate.

The JI could conveniently grab the prized post of mayor with support from the PTI.

PTI Karachi has alleged that the People’s Party, the single largest group in the city council with 104 members, has been involved in the pre-poll rigging in the electoral process.