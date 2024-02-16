Mazahar Naqvi says SJC ‘exceeding its powers’

ISLAMABAD: Mazahar Ali Naqvi, SC judge who resigned after misconduct allegations, on Friday alleged Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is ‘exceeding its powers’, ARY News reported.

Naqvi, who is facing ‘misconduct’ allegations in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) forwarded his resignation to the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi in January.

In a letter penned to the secretary SJC, the former judge termed the order of January 12 ‘illegal’ as he resigned from the SC judge post on January 10.

“Notification of my resignation was also published in the gazet.” Alleging SJC of ‘exceeding its power’ the former judge said he is not bound to be part of the proceedings.

On Thursday, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) recorded statements of seven witnesses in Justice (retired) Mazahar Ali Naqvi’s ‘misconduct’ case.

Read more: SJC records statements of witnesses in Justice (r) Mazahar Ali Naqvi case

The SJC headed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa took up the plea in which statements of seven witnesses were recorded while four others were summoned for testimony on Friday (today).

On the request of Mazahar Ali Naqvi, who resigned as SC judge on the allegations of ‘misconduct’, SJC has made the proceedings of the council public.

Mazahar Ali Naqvi and anyone can join the proceedings for cross-examination of the witnesses, the SJC had said.