Mbappe credits Madrid lifestyle for helping him reset mentally and physically

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe said he has adapted well to life in Madrid, crediting the city’s slower pace for helping him recover mentally and physically as he looks to build on his scintillating start to the season.

The 26-year-old France captain has bagged 14 goals in 10 appearances across all competitions in his second season at Real. This follows an impressive debut campaign where he scored 44 goals in all competitions, though Real fell short of securing a major trophy.

Mbappe joined Real on a free transfer in June 2024, leaving Paris St Germain after a seven-year stay that saw him establish himself as their all-time leading scorer with 256 goals. During his time in Paris, he lifted six Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups.

“No career is linear. There can be difficult years, when you have to endure a bit more hardship,” Mbappe told reporters ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

“But in life, I think I’ve adapted well to Madrid. It’s true that I’m a bit more relaxed. This isn’t an attack on France, but it’s true that I’m more relaxed in Madrid. The lifestyle is different, it’s less hectic than in Paris.

“But I think that’s part of the evolution of a man and a player.

“I’ve managed to get myself back on track, to get my head and my legs back in the right place. But it’s only the start of the season. It’s only October, there’s still a lot to play for and there will be a lot to show.”

France top Group D in their World Cup qualifiers, having earned six points from two matches.

Mbappe has the chance to surpass Olivier Giroud as France’s all-time top scorer. Giroud, who ended his international career after the conclusion of the 2024 European Championship, holds the record with 57 goals, while Mbappe is just five goals shy of the mark.