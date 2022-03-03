UkraineRussiaWar: India media embarrasses itself again

An Indian journalist became a topic of discussion a video of him shouting at the wrong guest for over a minute live on air during a discussion on the Ukraine crisis went viral.

The news anchor Rahul Shivshankar of Times Now is seen speaking in a harsh manner to Kyiv Post’s chief edit Bohdan Nahaylo.

The Times Now employee thought of Bohdan Nahaylo to be the other panellist Daniel McAdams, the executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

Daniel McAdams had to shout out to put the debate to a halt. He told the journalist that there has been a mistake on their behalf.

Rahul Shivshankar told Bohdan Nahaylo, thinking of him to be Daniel McAdams, to take a bit of a chill pill and tell him to “relax”. Bohdan Nahaylo, in his retort, said he cannot do so as his country was at a war.

“Mr McAdams if you are so concerned about Ukrainians… get off the fence and send your forces and put boots on the ground,” he said. “Don’t lecture us here in India, okay? I am not gonna hear your lecture. And if you have really problems (sic), then go tell the US president Mr Biden who flashes… who flashes his fancy credentials.”

Read More: French TV exposes Indian media’s fake news about Pakistan

The rant continued before McAdams said that he is not even heard. But, Rahul Shivshankar kept going on.

A rant then starts on the humanitarian issues in Afghanistan and gave references to the situations unfolding in Africa and Iraq.

“Absolutely. The man has gone completely ballistic, and if he feels so strongly, he should go and fight alongside Ukrainians who are being killed,” the anchor continues without realizing the blunders he was making.

Read More: Indian media exaggerate news, spread sensationalism

Daniel McAdams tried to explain the mistakes the journalist was making.

“Mac I have not said a word yet. I don’t know why you’re yelling at me. But I am not yelling at you, I am talking about Mr McAdams,” the news anchored clarifies.

“I AM Mr McAdams! I am Mr McAdams and I haven’t said a word, so stop yelling at me!”

The news anchor issued an apology and admitted to him being confused.

Comments