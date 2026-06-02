McDonald’s is set to announce a new corporate strategy at a worldwide gathering for franchisees and suppliers ​in Las Vegas, the company said in a statement ‌on Monday.

The strategy, which the burger giant is calling “McDonald’s>NEXT,” focuses on increasing automation, raising standards for hospitality, leaning on social media for marketing, ​and making its sandwiches and fries taste better.

McDonald’s, the ​world’s largest fast food chain by sales, said details ⁠including financial figures would be released at an investor event ​in September.

The broad strategy’s announcement comes as McDonald’s tries to ​hold on to lower-income consumers who have cut back on restaurant visits after years of higher prices. The company has leaned on value meals, ​loyalty program offers and limited-time menu items to drive traffic.

The ​share of U.S. customers who said the chain offers good value fell from ‌55% ⁠to roughly 40% between 2020 and 2024, and has largely stayed there since, according to surveys from UBS Evidence Labs shared with Reuters last month.

“While perceptions of our value have rebounded ​in most markets, ​it’s a ⁠reminder that we need to earn, and re-earn, each and every visit,” said CEO Chris Kempczinski ​in a company-wide memo shared with Reuters.

With the ​new ⁠strategy, the company aims to make its restaurants “easier to run and more enjoyable to visit,” McDonald’s chief restaurant experience executive Jill ⁠McDonald said ​in a statement.

McDonald’s previous corporate strategy, ​announced in 2020, was called “Accelerating the Arches” and focused in part on digital ​sales and increased marketing.